Expo 2020 Dubai: construction worker welfare 'top priority'

Expo 2020 Dubai's organisers on Saturday disclosed that three people died from work-related injuries since building work on the site began six years ago.

The authority said it recorded 72 serious injuries on the site of what is the first world's fair in the Middle East. The expo opened to the public on Friday.

"At Expo 2020 Dubai protecting the welfare of those working to build our site is our top priority," the statement read.

"We have established world-class policies, standards and processes that protect and support the health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We are committed to the high standards we have set for ourselves and our contractors and remain firmly focused on working together to continually improve.

"We have now completed more than 247 million work hours since September 2015. Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities, 72 serious injuries to date. A serious injury is classified as any injury that constitutes three days or more off work, which can range from a fractured wrist to treatment for heat stroke.

"We are not complacent. Our worker welfare assurance standards, which are bound into every contract, set down both UAE law and requirements formulated from International best practice as required by Expo 2020. Our accident frequency rate is 0.03. For comparison, the UK HSE accident frequency rate in the construction sector is 0.07."