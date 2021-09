Macron and Johnson wear Expo 2020 Dubai wristbands – how to get yours

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Emmanuel Macron wear Expo 2020 Dubai wristbands at Fontainebleau Palace. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

France and Britain's leaders sported Expo 2020 Dubai wristbands as they welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to their capitals this week.

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson were pictured wearing the bands with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron were pictured at Fontainebleau Palace near Paris with the orange band, which is the colour of the Opportunity theme and its pavilion.

In London, Mr Johnson wore a green Sustainability band as he and Sheikh Mohamed were pictured at Horse Guards Parade.

The Expo 2020 wristbands. Photo: Expo 2020

A third band is blue is for Mobility.

Both Britain and France are major participants in the World Fair, with large pavilions set up and some of their best-known brands expected to attend.

The spectacular show kicks off on October 1 and runs for six months.

The wristbands can be purchased at Enoc, Adnoc and Emarat petrol stations.

On Amazon.ae, which ships merchandise from the official Expo 2020 store, each of the three colours is available for Dh20 ($5.45).

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a green Expo 2020 Dubai wristband. Getty Images

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Lady Parma, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Tabernas, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash.

2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m

Winner: Night Castle, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.

3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m

Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson.

3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Mutawakked, Szczepan Mazur, Musabah Al Muhairi.

4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m

Winner: Tafaakhor, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m

Winner: Cranesbill, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy.

