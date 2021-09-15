Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Fontainebleau

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - September 28, 2015: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attends a Sea Palace barza. ( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in France on Wednesday. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

The National
Sep 15, 2021

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrived in France on Wednesday for an official visit.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is expected to hold high level talks with French officials.

Footage from Sky News Arabia showed the Crown Prince meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at Fontainebleau Palace, just outside Paris.

France is a strategic partner of the UAE and the two countries enjoy a close relationship, with strong economic and trade ties.

Most recently, the UAE facilitated the evacuation of French citizens from Kabul to Abu Dhabi after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban.

The Crown Prince last visited Paris in 2018. He spent two days meeting counterparts and visited the Louvre, meeting Emirati students who were studying at French universities.

France has significant defence contracts with the UAE and has strong political, cultural and economic ties. The UAE has become France’s second-largest export destination in the Gulf.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 12:48 PM
NBA Finals so far

Trolls World Tour

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation

- Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut

- Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start.

- Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch.

- Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

 

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: nine-speed

Power: 542bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: Dh848,000

On sale: now

The specs

Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Power: 160hp

Torque: 385Nm

Price: Dh116,900

On sale: now

