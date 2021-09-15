Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in France on Wednesday. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrived in France on Wednesday for an official visit.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is expected to hold high level talks with French officials.

Footage from Sky News Arabia showed the Crown Prince meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at Fontainebleau Palace, just outside Paris.

France is a strategic partner of the UAE and the two countries enjoy a close relationship, with strong economic and trade ties.

Most recently, the UAE facilitated the evacuation of French citizens from Kabul to Abu Dhabi after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban.

The Crown Prince last visited Paris in 2018. He spent two days meeting counterparts and visited the Louvre, meeting Emirati students who were studying at French universities.

France has significant defence contracts with the UAE and has strong political, cultural and economic ties. The UAE has become France’s second-largest export destination in the Gulf.

