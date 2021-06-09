Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: Cloud cover unlikely to bring long-awaited rain to UAE

Dry spell set to continue despite rainfall in neighbouring Oman

Cloud cover across much of the UAE on Wednesday is unlikely to bring any long-awaited rain to the country. Victor Besa/The National 
A cloudy and overcast start to Wednesday is unlikely to bring any significant rain to the UAE, despite weather warnings issued for downpours in Oman.

With little rain falling over the country in the past year, the wait goes on for a fresh downpour.

A woman shields herself from Abu Dhabi's summer sun. Ryan Carter / The National  UAE set for a baking week as mercury hits 51.8°C

Oman Meteorology warned fishermen to be careful at sea due to turbulence caused by rough seas and isolated rainfall, but that is unlikely to apply in the UAE.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog warning in the early hours of Wednesday, but any risk had cleared by 8am.

Most of the country is in store for another hot and steamy day, with possible light rain showers over mountainous regions on the east coast by midafternoon.

Temperatures will peak at around 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but it will feel slightly less hot on the east coast with a peak of 35°C in Fujairah.

Coastal areas will retain the humidity of recent days with light winds unlikely to freshen up temperatures into the evening, with the mercury falling t around 26°C overnight.

Similar weather patterns are expected for Thursday and into the weekend, with the east coast likely to catch a shower on Saturday while the rest of the UAE continues its hot, dry spell of weather.

Updated: June 9, 2021 09:09 AM

