Five Pakistanis killed in UAE flash floods, authorities confirm

Five Pakistani citizens were among the seven people who died in flash floods which hit the Northern Emirates last week.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out its condolences to those who lost their lives during the heaviest rainfall recorded in the Emirates for decades.

The UAE's Ministry of Interior had last week announced all of the deceased were from Asian countries, without confirming their specific nationality.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals," read a statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured."

The four men and one women were understood to be residents of the UAE.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah after the summer deluge led to widespread flooding.

Earlier this week, Fujairah’s government asked residents to report damage to their homes, vehicles and possessions as it seeks to record the scale of last week's deadly floods.

Residents and motorists can document damaged items on a police website here.