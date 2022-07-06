UAE weather: overcast with chance of rain after Al Ain deluge

UAE residents woke up to low clouds and high humidity on Wednesday, with more unsettled weather on the way.

Temperatures hovered at around 36ºC in Dubai and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi at 9am, but moisture in the air made it feel more like 44ºC, forecaster AccuWeather reported.

The lowest temperature of 24.4°C was recorded in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a forecast for rain in the morning accompanied by strong winds that could reach 45kmph.

This could cause dust, leading to low visibility at times, especially in the east and south of the country. The warning was issued from 9am until 9pm.

Police urged caution on the roads.

On Tuesday, heavy rain, floods and high winds hit Al Ain and other eastern parts of the UAE and, according to NCM, the conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.

AccuWeather said there is a slight chance of rain today.

On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain over some coastal and internal areas, with a dip in temperature. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are also expected.

On Friday and Saturday, it will remain cloudy with a chance of rainfall in the east and south of the country. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions are expected and there will be rain clouds in the east and south.

NCM predicts maximum temperatures will reach 39°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi in the next few days.

Low-pressure systems are drifting across from India, which is in the middle of its monsoon season.

Some of these systems also cause the phenomenon known as “khareef”, which encourages plant growth and turns parts of southern Oman green. It can also bring rainfall to the UAE.

Oman has also been lashed by storms and winds over the past few days.