UAE weather: Warning as heavy rain and floods hit east coast

Heavy rain and floods hit Al Ain and other eastern parts of the UAE on Tuesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted footage showed motorists trying to navigate through torrential downpours under leaden skies.

Some motorists were even forced to pull over to the side of the road due to the intensity of the rain.

Storm Centre, a popular UAE social media channel that tracks extreme weather, also posted similar videos showing flooded roads in Al Ain and heavy showers across the east and around the border with Oman.

مباشر أمطار العين الان pic.twitter.com/b8vFUH8e8g — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) July 5, 2022

The NCM also on Tuesday warned residents to stay away from any areas where flash floods occurred and cautioned that heavy rains could cut visibility.

The conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.

"[There is] a chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas, with a decrease in temperatures over some areas eastward," it said for Wednesday.

More rain and winds of up to 40kph that could whip up dust clouds are also forecast over the next few days.

Low pressure systems are drifting across from India, which is currently experiencing the monsoon.

Some of these systems also cause the phenomenon known as "khareef", which parts of south Oman turn green, but it can also bring rainfall to the UAE.

Oman has also been lashed by storms and winds over the past few days.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures