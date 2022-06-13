Latest images of Hatta's new reservoir show structure more than one third complete

The latest images of construction at Hatta's new reservoir show it to be more than one third complete.

Officials released the photographs on Monday. They said the reservoir was 36.25 per cent of the way to completion and more than 4 per cent ahead of schedule.

It is being built by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) at a cost of approximately Dh86 million ($23.4m). It will have capacity of about 30 million gallons of desalinated water and is expected to be completed by April of next year.

The project includes two reservoirs plus a substation, operations building, equipment storage, chemical storage, and a chlorine dioxide handling building.

The foundation works for all facilities and reservoirs are finished, while the above-ground works are 27 per cent complete, and nearly 35 per cent of the pipes have been laid.

“We aim to establish Dubai’s leading position in the region, as an example of an effective and efficient infrastructure for electricity and water networks, to meet current and future requirements for all aspects of development in the Emirate,” said Saeed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa, who visited the reservoir to inspect its progress.

“We also support Dubai’s comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources, using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

“Dewa’s production capacity is currently 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day,” he said.

Dewa is also responsible for the construction of the Hatta Hydroelectric power plant.

The first of its kind in the Arab Gulf region, investment in the project is estimated at Dh1.421 billion.

“The plant will have a capacity of 250 megawatts and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours,” Mr Al Tayer said.

Dewa has two other pioneering projects in Hatta — Dubai Mountain Peak and the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls. These are aimed at promoting Hatta’s position as a big tourist destination in Dubai.