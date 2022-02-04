Sheikh Khalifa sets out UAE's green vision on National Environment Day

President Sheikh Khalifa celebrated the UAE's “pioneering efforts” to safeguard its natural resources for future generations on the 25th National Environment Day on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa spoke of the country's determination to promote sustainability and address the challenges of climate change as part of an ambitious green agenda.

He reflected on 50 years of achievements and said all of society — from government departments to individuals alike — must continue to support the eco-friendly vision.

“The National Environment Day, which we celebrate for the 25th year, is an important occasion to remember the efforts of the UAE’s leaders and people over the past 50 years, made to protect the environment, preserve the country’s natural resources, and invest in its land in a way that is conducive to providing continued prosperity and happiness for us and generations to come,” said Sheikh Khalifa, in a speech carried by state news agency Wam.

Read More UAE agrees to join Leaders' Pledge for Nature to boost global green agenda

“The pioneering efforts of the UAE in the field of environment reflect the country’s national and ethical commitment as outlined in its vision on sustainable development and the need to lessen the impact of climate change through a joint action to confront its repercussions.”

Sheikh Khalifa said the strategy is in line with the goals of the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who said “we take from our environment as much as we need and leave the rest to ensure the rights of future generations".

“This year’s edition of National Environment Day takes place under the theme 'Climate Action Now', that aims to spread awareness and enable all members of the community to participate in this action to lessen from the causes of climate change and enhance our adaptation to its repercussions,” he said.

Sheikh Khalifa reflected on the need to strike a balance between economic growth and sustainability.