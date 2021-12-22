UAE weather: Some dust in forecast as temperatures dip

A maximum of 27°C is forecast for Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The National
Dec 22, 2021

Temperatures in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-20s on Wednesday.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 28°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 29°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Wednesday would be partly cloudy and dusty at times, especially westwards.

Low clouds will increase over some especially to the north, and for the coasts and islands.

There will be moderate to fresh winds, strong at times over the sea, causing dust to blow over exposed areas.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening, in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: December 22nd 2021, 1:36 AM
