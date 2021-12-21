Twenty-nine camel trekkers complete epic journey to Expo 2020 Dubai

A group of adventurers on camels who braved the desert heat in a test of teamwork and stamina were cheered and applauded at the end of their 13-day journey in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 29 camel trekkers travelled 640 kilometres across the UAE’s deserts from Liwa’s Empty Quarter in Abu Dhabi and were given a warm welcome at Dubai’s Expo 2020 site.

This is the eighth edition of the camel trek organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre that invites explorers annually on a unique journey across the sands.

The caravan of trekkers from 21 countries received a surprise visit on their penultimate day in the desert on Monday when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, stopped by to congratulate them and waved them onward.

The annual trek is open to people above 18 and aims to teach them the survival skills of the Bedouin during a challenging desert voyage.

The participants were shortlisted from almost 300 people who registered for the intensive camel riding training programme organised by the centre.

The participants require a high level of fitness and are taught how to ride in a caravan as part of an initiative that preserves an age-old Emirati tradition.

Read more Emirati women make history in Dubai camel race

The caravan ended their journey at the Expo site with well-wishers sending messages hailing a journey that promotes dialogue between cultures, encourages tolerance and coexistence using traditional methods.

The caravan followed a prepared route with the trekkers resting at camping stations across the desert.

The yearly trek is a testimony to teamwork and passes on the heritage of the Emirates to international and local participants.