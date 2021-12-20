Dubai ruler surprises camel trekkers on their way to Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, surprised 29 camel trekkers as they made their way to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The riders belong to 21 different countries and are taking part in the eighth and the largest desert caravan to be organised by Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC).

After starting on December 9, they are travelling for 13 days across the UAE desert from Liwa Empty Quarter in the western region of Abu Dhabi to the site of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expecting to reach their destination on Tuesday, the trekkers were surprised by a distinguished guest on their penultimate day across the desert.

Sheikh Mohammed met the group on Monday morning at Seeh Al Salam to wish them well and wave them on their journey.

In a video shared by HHC, Dubai's ruler can be seen congratulating the group on their successful trip.

He also met the centre's chief executive, Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, who thanked both Sheikh Mohammed and also Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, for promoting the UAE’s cultural heritage and tolerance among the different cultures of the world.

“It is a matter of pride and honour that we showcase the UAE’s cultural heritage at the world’s biggest stage,” said Mr Dalmook.

The camel trekkers will arrive at Al Forsan Park, Expo 2020 Dubai at 6pm on Tuesday.