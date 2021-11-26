The beauty of the UAE: Desert

In the build-up to the UAE's 50th anniversary, 'The National' selects the 10 most beautiful shots it has taken in the UAE's desert

Nov 26, 2021

Victor Besa / The National

Sunset at the Tal Mureeb dunes in Liwa, Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The town of Qo'a, a Bidoon community on the Abu Dhabi-Oman border.

Victor Besa / The National

Near the Qutuf watchtower which guarded the southern approaches to settlements in the central part of the Liwa Crescent, inhabited by the Mahadhar, in Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Sunrise at a camp set up in Dubai’s desert.

Pawan Singh / The National

The crescent moon lake in the Al Qudra Desert, Dubai.

Victor Besa / The National

Near the Qutuf watchtower in the Liwa Crescent, Abu Dhabi.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Madam buried ghost village, Sharjah.

Pawan Singh / The National

Desert landscape at sunset in Ajman.

Pawan Singh / The National

Beauty of the desert landscape in Ajman.

Pawan Singh / The National

Early morning fog in the desert in Al Badayer, Sharjah.

