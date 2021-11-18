UAE weather: Temperatures to top out at mid-30s

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the low 30s on Thursday, and even the country's highest temperatures are unlikely to break 34°C.

In Dubai the forecast is for a 32°C maximum while Abu Dhabi is expected to see 31°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 33°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 25°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 34°C with up to 70 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Thursday would be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern, coastal areas and islands, with a chance of rain.

There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times, and it will be humid at night and on Friday morning in some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be moderate but may become rough at times during the day in the Arabian Gulf. And seas will be slight in the Gulf of Oman.