It will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over some eastern and western areas of the UAE on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

More on the environment Dubai launches cutting-edge electric bus trial to boost eco drive

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times during the day

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, temperatures will peak in the low 30s, while humidity could reach 80 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively.

Mist is likely over some coastal and internal areas on Wednesday morning.