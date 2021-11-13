Dubai launches cutting-edge electric bus trial to boost eco drive

Transport chiefs in Dubai are leading the charge for the UAE's sustainability drive by rolling out a trial of two cutting-edge electric buses.

The Volvo 7900 vehicles will operate on designated paths in both directions between La Mer South, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Street and Al Sufouh Tram Station.

The Roads and Transport Authority joined forces with Volvo Bus Company, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Meraas Real Estate, and ABB Group - a leader in the electric bus charging industry - for the eco-friendly initiative.

"The step reflects RTA’s efforts to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly mass transit means," Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

The buses are fitted with 'Opportunity Charging' technology, which is being used for the first time in Dubai.

The buses are powered using a standing electric charger, supplied by ABB Group, at La Mer South.

"A night electric charger is provided at Al Quoz Bus Depot to run the night charging when the two buses are out of service," Dubai Media Office posted on Twitter.

"Therefore, buses can be electrically charged either through Pantograph using a standing arm under which the bus is parked at La Mer, or cables connecting direct and alternate currents (DC and AC)."

The hi-tech scheme is just the latest example of the UAE's efforts to put the environment at the top of the agenda.

#RTA has launched a trial run of two electric buses, branded Volvo 7900. The two buses will shuttle on a specific path in both directions between La Mer South, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Street and Al Sufouh Tram Station. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/KO4i2tNZZM — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 13, 2021

On Thursday, the Emirates was chosen to host Cop28, the UN global climate talks, in 2023.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said hosting Cop28 was an opportunity to “bring the world together to explore effective solutions to the most pressing challenges our planet faces".

She said: “We are grateful to the nations that have supported our bid to host the crucial event. As the land of opportunities and collaborations, we look forward to bringing the world together to explore effective solutions to the most pressing challenges our planet faces.”

The UAE has pledged to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan will mean Dh600 billion being invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.