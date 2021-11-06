UAE weather: cloudy with chance of rain

It will be largely cloudy in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will also be a chance of rainfall, especially over northern and eastern areas and islands.

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the low-30s with humidity potentially climbing up to 85 per cent in both.

Overnight and into Sunday morning this humidity will linger over some coastal and internal areas where fog is probable.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, blowing the clouds.