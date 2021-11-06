UAE weather: cloudy with chance of rain

Abu Dhabi and Dubai could see temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday

The National
Nov 6, 2021

It will be largely cloudy in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will also be a chance of rainfall, especially over northern and eastern areas and islands.

UAE mangrove forest plan joins Cop26 Glasgow Declaration

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the low-30s with humidity potentially climbing up to 85 per cent in both.

Overnight and into Sunday morning this humidity will linger over some coastal and internal areas where fog is probable.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, blowing the clouds.

Updated: November 6th 2021, 1:49 AM
UAEEnvironmentClimate
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: cloudy with chance of rain
An image that illustrates this article UAE mangrove forest plan joins Cop26 Glasgow Declaration
An image that illustrates this article Highlights from the first week at Cop26
An image that illustrates this article UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment pledges 30 million new mangroves by 2030