Cop26: UAE climate envoy meets Israel's climate minister

Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's special envoy for climate change and Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology, met Israel's energy minister Karine Elharrar at Cop26 in Glasgow.

Dr Al Jaber said the discussion centred on green partnerships between the countries and sustainable development in the Middle East.

"A pleasure to meet Israel's energy minister Karine Elharrar and to discuss co-operation between our two countries for clean energy partnership and sustainable development in our region," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

He was joined by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security.

Dr Al Jaber also met Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The two discussed the organisation's long-term partnership with the UAE.

"Great discussion with Rafael Grossi, director general of International Atomic Energy Agency, an organisation that we have partnered with for a decade as we integrate nuclear energy into our sustainable development path," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

The UAE delegation, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, also celebrated UAE Flag Day in the Cop26 pavilion in Glasgow.

Dr Al Jaber said, "We celebrated with great pride in our nation’s continued progress and accomplishments and we welcome the world to partner with us on our collective journey to drive positive climate action and build a better future."

The UAE delegation at Cop26 celebrated UAE Flag Day. Photo: @uaeclimateenvoy

The UAE's special envoy for climate change has enjoyed a busy week in Glasgow, meeting government officials, investors and executives.

The UAE's bid to host Cop28 in 2023 was given a boost when the Asia-Pacific Group of nations endorsed its bid, joining the Arab League and the Gulf Co-operation Council, who have already given their support.

The Emirates also joined the Global Methane Pledge, along with more than 100 other countries. Greenhouse gas is one of the major contributors to global warming.

On Tuesday, the UAE joined calls for the impact of climate change on security to climb to the top of the agenda at Cop26.

Ministers speaking at the Glasgow summit have raised concerns about conflicts triggered by scarce resources as the natural environment worsens.

On Monday, the UAE and the US unveiled a joint initiative to drive rapid and transformative climate action in the agriculture sector, as they look to boost investment in science and innovation to ensure the sector contributes to solving the climate crisis.

