UAE step closer to hosting Cop28 with UN Asia-Pacific group endorsement

The member states of the UN's Asia-Pacific Group have announced their support for the UAE's bid to host Cop28 in 2023.

The move brings Abu Dhabi a step closer to official selection to host the world's next major climate summit.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the UAE delegation to Cop26, said on Tuesday: “We express our deep gratitude to the member states of the Asia-Pacific Group, and to all our partners in the international community for their support of the UAE’s request to host the Cop."

The decision by the influential Asia-Pacific Group of nations came after the first major day of commitments at Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The UAE last month set out a strategic initiative to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A three-decade plan of action to tackle emissions will follow.

"The UAE has a distinguished record in climate action, which gives us solid foundations that help us establish the right system that includes all countries and unites all sectors... government, private, academic and civil society... to focus on adopting tangible solutions to the challenges of climate change," Sheikh Abdullah added, in a statement to state news agency Wam.

Cop26 climate summit - Day 2