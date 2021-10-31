UN leader's Cop26 plea to 'save humanity' from extreme weather

World leaders must use Cop26 to “save humanity” as climate change causes increasingly extreme weather, the UN’s Secretary General has said in the run-up to the gathering opening in Glasgow.

Antonio Guterres said the climate summit “must be a turning point” after UN weather experts raised the alarm over record temperatures and rising sea levels.

In a report published a day before world leaders gather in Glasgow, the World Meteorological Organisation said greenhouse gas emissions had “propelled the planet into uncharted territory”.

It said the seven calendar years since 2015 were set to be the warmest on record, with the rise in sea levels reaching a new peak in 2021.

Although 2021 has been slightly cooler than recent years because of a weather pattern known as La Nina, this does not mark an improvement in the long-term trend, the WMO said.

The concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a new high, with CO2 levels at 149 per cent of pre-industrial levels, and methane and nitrous oxide levels continuing to rise.

Glaciers suffered rapid melting in Canada, while rain replaced snow in Greenland and heatwaves sparked devastating wildfires across Mediterranean countries, the WMO said.

The summer floods which killed scores of people in Western Europe were made more likely by climate change, UN experts found.

“Scientists are clear on the facts. Now leaders need to be just as clear in their actions,” Mr Guterres said.

“From the ocean depths to mountaintops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the globe are being devastated.

“The door is open; the solutions are there. Cop26 must be a turning point. We must act now – with ambition and solidarity – to safeguard our future and save humanity.”

Emissions targets

The UN has criticised what it says are insufficient proposals to combat climate change, after the world’s top polluters submitted updated plans for Cop26.

UN weather experts say that extreme conditions are already becoming “the new norm” as greenhouse gas emissions take their toll.

The 196 countries sending delegates to Cop26 are expected to find ways to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the goal set out by the Paris Agreement.

Scientists believe that extreme weather events such as floods and droughts will become far more frequent if temperatures rise by more than this.

But the target will not be met at the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions, said Prof Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the WMO.

The 12-day Glasgow summit “is a make-or-break opportunity to put us back on track”, Prof Taalas said.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has described the summit as the world’s “last best chance” to keep the target alive.

But negotiators face tricky talks on fractious issues such as coal power, carbon pricing and climate finance for developing countries.