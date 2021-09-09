Arab League backs UAE’s bid to host global climate summit Cop28 in 2023

The Arab League has given its support to the UAE's efforts to host a UN global climate summit in 2023.

In May this year, the Emirates launched a bid to bring the UN Climate Change Conference, known as Cop28, to Abu Dhabi in November 2023, which would draw thousands of decision-makers.

The Arab League made its decision at a ministerial meeting of the Economic and Social Council in Cairo last week.

A draft resolution, with a recommendation to support the UAE’s offer, was assigned to the General Secretariat of the Arab League to present to the Council of Arab Ministers responsible for environmental affairs.

“Climate change is the issue of our age," said Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League.

"Given that the Arab region is likely to be among the parts of the world most impacted by climate change, we hope, with the support of all of us, that the UAE wins its nomination to host Cop28 in 2023.”

The Arab League's support follows a similar endorsement from the GCC earlier this year.

In June, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, said the UAE was a strong contender to host the summit in two years' time.

The UAE's bid to host Cop28 focuses on the economic case for climate action and underscores the country’s long-standing commitment to investing in renewables and low-carbon technology, both domestically and around the world.

The UAE put climate action at the centre of its economic growth and diversification strategy 15 years ago. In the intervening period, the Emirates has built three of the largest and lowest cost solar plants in the world.

It is also the first country in the Middle East to operate zero carbon nuclear power and the first country in the Middle East and North African to use carbon capture, utilisation and storage technology to decarbonise heavy industry.

To date, the UAE has invested around $16.8bn in renewable energy ventures across 70 countries.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Iran's dirty tricks to dodge sanctions There’s increased scrutiny on the tricks being used to keep commodities flowing to and from blacklisted countries. Here’s a description of how some work. 1 Going Dark A common method to transport Iranian oil with stealth is to turn off the Automatic Identification System, an electronic device that pinpoints a ship’s location. Known as going dark, a vessel flicks the switch before berthing and typically reappears days later, masking the location of its load or discharge port. 2. Ship-to-Ship Transfers A first vessel will take its clandestine cargo away from the country in question before transferring it to a waiting ship, all of this happening out of sight. The vessels will then sail in different directions. For about a third of Iranian exports, more than one tanker typically handles a load before it’s delivered to its final destination, analysts say. 3. Fake Destinations Signaling the wrong destination to load or unload is another technique. Ships that intend to take cargo from Iran may indicate their loading ports in sanction-free places like Iraq. Ships can keep changing their destinations and end up not berthing at any of them. 4. Rebranded Barrels Iranian barrels can also be rebranded as oil from a nation free from sanctions such as Iraq. The countries share fields along their border and the crude has similar characteristics. Oil from these deposits can be trucked out to another port and documents forged to hide Iran as the origin. * Bloomberg

The Freedom Artist By Ben Okri (Head of Zeus)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

David Haye record Total fights: 32

