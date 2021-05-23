UAE to bid for major global climate summit Cop28 in 2023

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The UAE has launched a bid to bring a major global climate summit to Abu Dhabi.

The UN Climate Change Conference (Cop28) would be hosted in the Emirati capital in November 2023, if successful.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, announced the bid on Sunday.

“The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Quote The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation

“As a country that sits at the heart of the hydrocarbon industry and has made significant investments in energy diversification domestically and around the globe, we have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition – especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth.”

“Cop28 will represent a pivotal moment to capitalise on this opportunity, and our vision is to work with all countries to realise their net economic benefits from accelerated action.”

Most recently, the UAE and US launched a joint plan to tackle food insecurity, weeks after hosting US climate envoy John Kerry in Abu Dhabi for the Regional Dialogue for Climate Action.

Aim for Climate seeks innovation in agriculture at a time when climate change threatens the stability of food production around the world.

If the bid is successful, it would bring thousands of decision-makers and delegates to the Emirati capital.

____________________

UAE sustainability drive - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 na18 shams Another plant, the Shams 1 solar power, is in Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi's Western Region. (Shams 1)

____________________

This year’s UN Climate Summit Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland, is estimated to host 30,000 attendees, even with the impact of the pandemic, with future summits potentially larger.

State news agency Wam said that, as the permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) and the first in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, the UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in climate action and co-operation that makes it an ideal convener for Cop28.

The UAE has established itself as a natural host for high-level large format international events.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is the world’s largest annual sustainability event, with more than 45,000 delegates from 170 countries, and the UAE has hosted preparatory meetings for UN climate summits in 2014 and 2019.

Also, the coming Dubai Expo – focused on the Sustainable Development Goals and including 192 national pavilions – will welcome tens of millions of visitors starting in October.

Read More

[ Kerry speaks with optimism about pioneering US-UAE food and agriculture plan ]

National Editorial: UAE's 'AIM for Climate' champions agriculture for the future

The UAE’s investments in domestic renewable energy – including many of the world’s largest solar projects – over the past 15 years have yielded the world’s lowest solar costs. Its investments internationally have also contributed to renewable energy’s dramatic cost reductions over the last decade, reshaping global energy markets.

The Emirates has invested about $17 billion in commercial renewable energy projects on six continents and provided more than $1bn of grants and soft loans for renewable energy power plants, including through the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund and UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.

The country is currently putting considerable resources into carbon capture and storage to decarbonise heavy industry, led initiatives in climate-smart agriculture and prioritised biodiversity conservation.

“As Cop 28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

“Climate impacts are already being acutely felt, but our experience gives us optimism that we can meet global climate goals while creating social and economic opportunities – with contributions coming from all corners of the globe.”

Regional Dialogue for Climate Action – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 na05 APR John Kerry US climate envoy John Kerry attends the Regional Climate Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. This is Mr Kerry's first visit to the Middle East, and Asia, since being appointed to the role. Courtesy: Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.