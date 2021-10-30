UAE weather: Mid-30s peaks for much of the country

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-30s on Saturday, and even the best temperatures are likely to be just a touch higher

In Dubai, the temperature is expected to reach 35°C maximum and Abu Dhabi, the forecast is for a 36°C maximum

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 35°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 26°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 37°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

There will be light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The night time humidity into Sunday morning will bring the probability of mist formation over some Western coastal and internal areas.