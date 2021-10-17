UAE weather: fog likely to the west in the morning

The National
Oct 17, 2021

It will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times in the UAE on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The humidity of the night will last into Sunday morning when there will be a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas, especially to the west. 

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the high thirties with humidity between 75 and 80 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will sporadically freshen causing dust to swirl.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Updated: October 17th 2021, 12:49 AM
UAEClimateEnvironment
