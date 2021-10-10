UAE weather: fair but clouding over to the east come afternoon

It will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE this Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Clouds will appear to the east come afternoon and temperatures are likely to decrease slightly.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning, with a fog over coastal and inland areas very likely, especially to the east and north.

Abu Dhabi and Dhabi are forecast to see temperatures climb above the mid-thirties while humidity could reach a cloying 90 per cent.

Moderate winds will freshen at times in the west, resulting in swirling dust.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf to the west, but becalmed in Oman Sea.