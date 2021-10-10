UAE weather: fair but clouding over to the east come afternoon

Humidity forecast to reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The National
Oct 10, 2021

It will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE this Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Clouds will appear to the east come afternoon and temperatures are likely to decrease slightly.

Abu Dhabi discovers rare 'blue hole' in Arabian Gulf

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning, with a fog over coastal and inland areas very likely, especially to the east and north.

Abu Dhabi and Dhabi are forecast to see temperatures climb above the mid-thirties while humidity could reach a cloying 90 per cent.

Moderate winds will freshen at times in the west, resulting in swirling dust.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf to the west, but becalmed in Oman Sea.

Updated: October 10th 2021, 12:41 AM
UAEEnvironmentClimate
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: fair but clouding over to the east come afternoon
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi discovers rare 'blue hole' in Arabian Gulf
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: country will reach low 40s
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy