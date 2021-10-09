UAE weather: Country will top out in low 40s

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the low-40s on Saturday.

In Abu Dhabi, the maximum temperature is forecast to reach 40°C while Dubai will see 37°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 38°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 41°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general with some cloud and hazy at times.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in thee Oman Sea.

It will be humid overnight into Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.