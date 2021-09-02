UAE weather: rain in the east and south come afternoon

Humidity will be lower in Abu Dhabi and Dubai than in recent days

DUBAI, UAE. December 8, 2015 - A couple avoid the rainy weather at Kite Beach in Dubai, December 8, 2015. (Photo by: Sarah Dea/The National, Story by: Standalone/News, Assignment ID: 94265) ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ *** Local Caption *** SDEA081215-weather_standalone03-03.JPG

UAE residents may well need to shelter from the rain come afternoon.

The National
Sep 2, 2021

The UAE will again experience fair to partly cloudy and hazy weather during daytime on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning with a chance of some convective clouds forming later.

As a result, it may be rainy to the east and south by afternoon.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the early 40s once more but humidity will drop to the low 60s.

Light to moderate winds will freshen sporadically, blowing up dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

RACE CARD

6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) US$175,000 1,000m
7.05pm: Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions (Dirt) $100,000 1,900m
7.40pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,800m
8.15pm: Handicap (D) $135,000 2,000m
8.50pm: Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,400m
9.25pm: Handicap (T) $135,000 2,410m.

Sreesanth's India bowling career

Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40

ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55

T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

