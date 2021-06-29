Seven-year-old pupil in Al Ain sets up a free library to encourage other children to read

Ayaan Tariq, who is in the third grade, started the library with 500 books from his personal collection

A seven-year-old pupil in Al Ain has started a free library with his collection of 500 books to motivate children to read

Ayaan Tariq, who is in the third grade, hopes to reduce screen time among his peers by fostering a love of reading.

He set up the library for the children in his district in January, and more than 100 people have borrowed books.

“I love books and started reading when I was three years old,” he said.

“I started this library six months ago because I wanted others to enjoy reading and did not want them to stare at screens all day.”

Ayaan has invited children aged four to 13 to visit his library.

“I made sure my library was free because if people had to pay, they would think I was doing this for money,” he said.

“Some of my friends and neighbours come over and at least 15 children borrow books every month.”

Ayaan also enjoys recommending books to others.

His father passed on his reading habit to Ayaan and his mother bought him books.

Ayaan started reading activity books but graduated to fiction.

The pupil at Brighton College Al Ain has amassed his collection over many years and has books suited to children aged four to 13.

Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Francesca Simon’s Horrid Henry books and Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants tales are among his favourites.

He also enjoys books for advanced readers, including those by David Walliams.

The family converted a room outside their home into a library, and Ayaan maintains a record when lending books.

He follows Covid-19 safety measures and children have to wear masks and gloves at the library.

Books are disinfected after each use and children are asked to sanitise their hands when they come over to borrow a book.

“One day, I was buying a book for Ayaan and the shopkeeper asked me if I had an older child I was purchasing the book for,” said his mother, Moomal Tariq, a doctoral student at UAE University.

“When I told him it was for my seven-year-old son, he said it was meant for older children. When he heard Ayaan read, he was surprised.

“I realised that his literacy skills were advanced for his age and invested in books for him.”

When the family travels home to Pakistan, they carry bags full of books for Ayaan.

“Our message to people is that children should not be glued to screens,” Ms Tariq said.

“Children should be introduced to books as early as possible.

“Whenever we travel somewhere, we don’t give Ayaan any gadgets.

“Give your children books so they can be introduced to different worlds every day.”

Read More

Staff and pupils at International Indian School Abu Dhabi with their record-breaking medal. International Indian School Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi school races into the record books with 450kg gold medal

Dubai’s private schools see higher teacher turnover as homesick staff look to return home

UAE school headteachers hopeful of return to normal lessons by September 2021

She said Ayaan’s principal, Jonathan McArthur, and other teachers encouraged him to read by giving him new books every week.

Ayaan’s father, Dr Tariq Farhad, a family doctor in Al Ain, said his son had finished the prescribed reading for Grade 3 and was already on fourth-grade books.

Ayaan is working on publishing his detective comic and aims to be an author or a painter when he grows up.

The pupil won the story-writing competition at Sharjah Book Festival in 2019, receiving the prize of Dh3,000.

He has a variety of fiction, non-fiction and Islamic books in his collection.

Daisy, the Quest Adventures collection and books from the How to Train your Dragon, Big Nate and Mr Gum series are among the titles on the shelves.

Published: June 29, 2021 07:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A staff member stands at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Reuters

Lebanon’s top hospital starts electricity rationing amid power cuts

Lebanon
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
Emirates plans to extend the Iata Travel Pass to all routes across its network in the coming weeks. AP

Emirates to use Iata Travel Pass app on all routes within weeks

Aviation
A man arrives to get vaccinated at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in the capital Muscat. AFP

Oman reports record Covid-19 death toll as serious cases climb

Gulf
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read