Sheikh Mohamed welcomes King of Malaysia to 'second home' of UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, discussed efforts to advance bilateral ties during talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two leaders reflected on the robust relations between the nations and spoke of how continued collaboration would serve to support development.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the monarch to his “second home, the UAE” in a meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr as part of a working visit to last several days, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials of the UAE.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed hosted the Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a delegation representing banks and financial institutions that have contributed to an initiative to waive the debts of Emiratis facing hardships, in partnership with the Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund.

