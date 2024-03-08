Ajman Crown Prince launches project to transform emirate into arts and culture hub

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has revealed new plans to modernise the city and improve residents' quality of life.

The initiative, Ajman 2030, includes the development of green spaces, public beaches, rural areas, community and tourist areas, the improvement of transport infrastructure and a Dh1 billion commercial port.

The goal is to increase culture, art and sport participation in the emirate by 400 per cent and the number of public beaches by 300 per cent by 2030.

It will be led by the Ajman Executive Council, in partnership with the government, the private sector and local communities.

“At the heart of Ajman 2030 is a determined commitment to putting the needs and aspirations of our people first,” Sheikh Ammar said on Thursday.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, during his speech about new plans to modernise the emirate. Photo: Ajman Media Office

“We want to foster a thriving, confident, inclusive society living in a flourishing urban environment that has been redesigned around the people living within it.

“No government can achieve this in isolation. We need collaborative partnership with both our community and wider stakeholders in order to build and safeguard our future.”

One project includes the construction of the Ajman heart district, located in Al Safia area, where community members will be able to engage in outdoor activities including sports and picnics.

Another project includes a Dh1 billion commercial port in the Al Zora area.

The Masfout area – famous for its agriculture and scenery – will also be transformed into a tourist attraction.

Read more Sheikh Hamdan approves designs for two new football stadiums in Dubai

Surrounded by the emirates of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, it has several tourist attractions such as Masfout Canyon, which is close to Hatta, and historic Masfout Castle, a 19th-century structure that was restored in the late 1940s. The village is also home to Bin Sultan Mosque, which was built in 1815.

The initiative includes plans to upskill residents and expand job opportunities for 650,000 citizens and residents of the emirate.

“Ajman has undergone a significant development in recent years. With this new vision we will have new infrastructure and expansion of different districts, such as education, culture and art as well as creating an efficient transportation infrastructure,” Dr Saaed Al Matrooshi, General Secretary of Ajman's Executive Council, told The National.

“Ajman 2030 is a new way of working for government. We believe that it is a comprehensive, flexible and adaptable road map that is both a comprehensive blueprint and call to action for a more collaborative way of working for the benefit of our community now and in the future.”

Ajman tourism: in pictures