President Sheikh Mohamed meets Crown Prince of Ajman in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held talks with Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at a high-level gathering in Abu Dhabi.

The two men reviewed national affairs and matters concerning UAE citizens during the discussions held at Qasr Al Bahr.

Sheikh Mohamed also met a delegation representing banks and financial institutions that have contributed to an initiative to waive the debts of Emiratis facing hardships, in partnership with the Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to those involved in the scheme and stressed the importance of strengthening a culture of social responsibility in the Emirates.

He said the key assistance served to provide relief and renewed hope to many families in the Emirates and advanced social stability.

The delegation underlined their support to the UAE's efforts to ease the financial burdens faced by citizens and improve their quality of life.

The two meetings at Qasr Al Bahr were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed, in addition to a number of other sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.