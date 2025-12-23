President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Prime Minister of Norway

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday spoke by phone with Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway.
The two men discussed ways to strengthen co-operation, particularly in the economic, investment, and developmental fields, state news agency Wam reported.
They also reviewed regional and international matter with a focus on the latest developments in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.
They also reiterated their countries’ support for all efforts to promote peace and advance a political path based on the two-state solution.
Ties between the two nations are close. In October, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, made an official visit to Norway.
He met Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, at the Royal Palace in Oslo. He also met Mr Gahr Store, with whom he discussed advancing economic, trade, and investment co-operation across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, advanced technology, renewable energy, air transport and scientific research.
This meeting included the signing and exchange of several bilateral co-operation agreements, including an agreement between the General Civil Aviation Authorities of the UAE and Norway to enhance air transport services.
