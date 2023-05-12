CBSE results 2023: UAE pupils celebrate top marks in Indian board exams

Scores of pupils are celebrating across the UAE after receiving top results in their Indian School Certificate exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results for final year Class 12 exams on Friday afternoon, with Class 10 scores released hours later.

Many jubilant pupils are now preparing to start university in September.

In the current academic year, pupils sat two sets of exams, the first in March and the remainder in April this year. They have a global pass percentage of 87.33 per cent.

A large number of pupils in the UAE scored in the high 90s, to the delight of their schools and families.

A total of 2,212 pupils across 10 schools in Gems Education's CBSE curriculum schools across the UAE took board exams, recording a pass rate of 99.9 per cent.

“On behalf of Gems Education, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to all pupils for bringing distinction and accolades to themselves and their schools in the CBSE board examinations. Your commitment to excellence has been truly outstanding,” said Michael Guzder, senior vice president of education at Gems Education.

Top performers at Gems Education included Ishika Khandelwal of Gems Our Own Indian School, who achieved a 98.6 per cent result and Pranamya Prasanna Belvai, of Gems Our Own English School in Dubai, who achieved a score of 98.4 per cent.

Ishika Khandelwal, of Gems Our Own Indian School with principal Lalitha Suresh. Photo: Gems Education

At Gems United School in Abu Dhabi, Grade 12 pupils achieved an average result of 79 per cent, with the average pass rate at 100 per cent.

Top performers at Gems United Indian School in Abu Dhabi include Rishi Kumar, who achieved a score of 96.8 per cent. He plans to study biomedical engineering at Imperial College London in September.

“I greatly attribute my success first and foremost to my parents and teachers, for without them I would not have been able to achieve anything close to this level,” he said.

“Apart from this, what formed part of my daily routine was a dedicated study routine and special attention to fields of the subjects I most struggled with.”

K George Matthew, principal and chief executive at Gems United Indian School said: “This commendable performance of our learners is the result of our efforts in providing rich educational opportunities and cognitive skill training, our partnership with parents, our teachers' relentless and dedicated approach in supporting learners, and, above all, learners' sustained effort in targeting achievements.”

Atmika Sarathi, who is also a student at Gems United Indian School, achieved a score of 96.6 per cent. She is planning to study law at the University of Bristol in the UK from September.

A perfect score of 100 per cent was secured by 30 pupils at the Delhi Private School in Dubai across all subjects, including English, maths, computer science and music.

Anish Mangla, a pupil at Delhi Private School Dubai, scored the highest result in his cohort, with 98.4 per cent. Photo: Delhi Private School Dubai

Delhi Private School Dubai pupil Anish Mangla achieved a 98.4 per cent score.

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to all my teachers, school and parents for the unwavering support and guidance that they have provided me throughout my academic journey,” he said.

“Their encouragement and dedication have been the cornerstone of my success, and I cannot thank them enough for believing in me.”

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal and director of DPS Dubai, paid tribute to the hard work of teachers, pupils and parents.

“We are delighted with our school's CBSE Grade XII board results,” she said.

“The class average being 88.4 per cent is a testament to the hard work put in by our students and the dedication of teachers, not forgetting the support of parents.”