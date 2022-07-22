CBSE results: UAE pupils make university plans after exams joy

Indian pupils in the UAE are gearing up for the challenge of university life after securing top marks in Central Board of Secondary Education exams.

Hundreds of Year 10 and 12 learners across the country received results on Friday for Indian curriculum tests taken in May.

In the current academic year, pupils sat two sets of exams, the first in December and the remainder five months later.

In 2023, the board will return to holding a single set of exams.

In India, girls outperformed boys in the exams while the board announced an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. At least two pupils in India secured a perfect score in the exam.

Pupil 'overwhelmed' by top science result

Anveeksha Chouhan, 17, ranked first in the science stream at Delhi Private School Dubai, scoring an impressive 97.8 per cent in her Year 12 exams.

She now has to decide whether her university studies will take her to the UK or Czech Republic.

“I knew I had done OK in my exams but did not expect this it all. My parents and I are still in shock and feel overwhelmed," said Anveeksha.

“I was sleeping and my mother woke me up and told me my results had been announced but I thought she was just joking.”

She was expecting the results to be announced next week. Too nervous to see her marks, Anveeksha asked her mother to check them for her

“I have got in to the universities I wanted to attend and now I am trying to make up my mind between studying medicine in the UK or in Prague,” said Anveeksha.

In the UK, the pupil has the choice of studying at the University of Manchester or University of Central Lancashire.

Anveeksha said the UK did not have many options for scholarships but hoped her top scores would help her secure one.

Principal proud of achievements

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal at Delhi Private School Dubai, was delighted with the efforts of pupils and teaching staff alike.

“We are proud of our pupils and teachers for their resilience even in challenging circumstances. The class average of 89.12 per cent is a testimony of the bench strength of our school,” said Mr Nandkeolyar.

In the science stream, out of 155 pupil, 54.2 per cent achieved exam scores above 90 per cent while in the humanities stream, out of 15 pupils, 60 per cent achieved above 90 per cent.

Prakriti Dandona, a Year 12 pupil at Delhi Private School Dubai said she was happy with her scores of 97.6 per cent.

"We were the batch that took two board exams for the first time ever and it was challenging to get used to it, but I am happy that I could get the scores that I desired," said Prakriti.

CBSE results were due to be announced at the end of July and many pupils were surprised when grades were announced on Friday. The majority of Indian schools in the UAE follow the CBSE curriculum.

The Millennium School Dubai had 206 pupils sitting for the exams, who secured an average of 84.2 per cent.

School celebrates in style

Advik Unni, pictured with his family, received gifts from his school on exam results day. Photo: Gems Education

Gems New Millennium School Al Khail surprised its top-performing students with deliveries of celebratory cakes, potted plants, and certificates.

Advik Unni, 17, an Indian pupil at Gems New Millennium School Al Khail scored 95.6 per cent in his Year 12 exams.

He said receiving the gift from his school was "a really nice surprise."

“I had not expected it at all," said Advik.

“I applied with my predicted scores and thankfully my scores matched my predicted grades, and I was able to secure admission at The University of Southern California,”

The pupil will be studying computer engineering and computer science with an aim to work in quantum computing.

“The first set of exams followed a new pattern and had multiple choice questions which was very new to us as we had never done this, and it took me time to get used to this concept. The second exams were much better.”

At Indian High Group of Schools, 548 out of 614 pupils scored 75 per cent and above while 86 pupils scored 95 per cent and above.

Dev Aswani, a pupil at Indian High School, scored 97.4 per cent along with four other pupils, and said: "The last two years had weighted heavily with so much uncertainty and darkness with education moving from lively classrooms and friends to dull screens and zoom calls."

He said his school had helped him by taking measures to address pupils' well-being by staying connected with them.