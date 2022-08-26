Dubai private school pupils do not need PCR tests to return to class, say authorities

Private school pupils in Dubai will not need to undergo a PCR test to return to class on the first day of term.

The latest guidelines from the Knowledge and Development Authority, which oversees private education in the emirate, state that there are no testing requirements.

An email sent to parents by the KHDA on Friday confirmed that existing health and safety policies at schools remained unchanged.

The email also informed parents that any updates on this would be communicated to them immediately.

Physical distancing will remain in place and people who have Covid-19 must isolate for 10 days. Face masks will remain compulsory indoors but are not required outdoors.

Pupils and staff who are close contacts of a person infected with the coronavirus but do not have any symptoms do not need to isolate and can attend school.

Abu Dhabi private school pupils aged 12 and above and staff will be required to take a PCR test before returning for the new academic year.

The emirate's Department of Education and Knowledge said a negative PCR test obtained no more than 96 hours before the first day of term on Monday must be presented.

These Covid-19 safety rules are in line with measures announced for government-run schools on Tuesday.

