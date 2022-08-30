Sheikh Mohamed urges school pupils to dream big in classroom broadcast

President Sheikh Mohamed had a message for pupils and teachers in the first week of the new academic year.

“I urge you to dream big and to never stop learning,” he said to pupils in schools around the UAE. His audio message was sent on Tuesday to children as they returned to their classes after the summer break.

He urged pupils to excel and be determined, and spoke of the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.

He also spoke of the efforts and commitment of teachers and said they were invaluable to the UAE.

“My children, dreams and ambitions are an important part of life. Your schools will help you nurture your dreams; they are the place where you can imagine what your futures will look like. I urge you to dream big and to never stop learning,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“I urge you to excel, be determined, set goals, realise your ambitions, and never stop trying. Invest your time in things that would benefit you, your families and your communities.

“When we talk about education, we don’t only mean your time in school. Education is a great pursuit that can only be accomplished with the efforts of families and parents, alongside our society and our countries’ institutions, to help us achieve our goals and ambitions.

“We are proud of you all. Proud of what you will become and what you will accomplish. May God bless you all.”

A pupil from Al Mamoura Academy in Abu Dhabi on their first day of class after summer break. Victor Besa / The National

Pupils across the Emirates returned to school on Monday.

In Dubai, some schools held events for pupils. They included flash mobs at The Indian High School, a treasure hunt at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, and a superhero day at Citizens Schools.

Head teachers and pupils at private schools in the capital on Monday said they were happy that schools had opened with fewer social restrictions as Covid-19 cases decline steadily.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge announced protocols for private and charter schools and nurseries and said there would be no physical distancing requirements.

In the absence of bubbles, pupils and teachers are permitted to interact with each other and use different parts of a school building.