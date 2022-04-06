All pupils in Abu Dhabi private schools to return to in-person classes next week

All Abu Dhabi private school pupils will return to face-to-face learning next week, said the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the emirate’s education authority.

Distance learning will no longer be an option at the emirate's private schools, but pupils can be exempted if they have an attested ‘high risk’ medical report that confirms their inability to attend in-person school.

Children return to school next week after the spring break for the last term of the current academic year.

Physical distancing measures in indoor areas have also been removed and unvaccinated pupils aged 16 and above can now return to school but have to provide a negative PCR test result every week.

Pupils and teachers who are close contacts of a Covid-19 case will have to undergo testing on days one and seven.

ADEK made the announcements in a circular sent to all private and charter schools.