Academic institutions form partnership to deliver leaders of the future

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy will provide exchange programmes

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi. Wam

The National
Sep 15, 2021

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) have signed an agreement to provide reciprocal programmes in diplomacy and leadership.

The seminars and workshops will help the two institutions co-operate with research and facilitate in the development of Emirati leaders, who will be able to go on and represent the UAE on the international stage.

"We look forward to our partnership with AGDA, which marks a major milestone in our shared objective of driving the continuous development of national competencies," said Dr Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, MBZUH chancellor.

Staff from AGDA will enroll in the Tolerance and Philosophy programmes, as well as language classes such as Hebrew, Russian and Arabic at MBZUH.

The partnership also includes organising and attending cultural and educational events held by both institutions.

"I am honoured to celebrate this essential partnership, between AGDA and MBZUH," said Bernardino Leon, director general of AGDA.

"At the AGDA, we are wholeheartedly committed to providing the highest standards of academic education and effective training for the future diplomats of this visionary nation."

The two entities will join efforts in providing high-quality training to set a framework for cultural and educational partnerships and qualifying nationals to become leaders in promoting diplomatic dialogue.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 11:42 AM
Tell Me Who I Am

Director: Ed Perkins

Stars: Alex and Marcus Lewis

Four stars

Temple numbers

Expected completion: 2022

Height: 24 meters

Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people

Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people

First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time

First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres  

Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres

Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor 

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry

Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000

Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Pox that threatens the Middle East's native species

Camelpox

Caused by a virus related to the one that causes human smallpox, camelpox typically causes fever, swelling of lymph nodes and skin lesions in camels aged over three, but the animal usually recovers after a month or so. Younger animals may develop a more acute form that causes internal lesions and diarrhoea, and is often fatal, especially when secondary infections result. It is found across the Middle East as well as in parts of Asia, Africa, Russia and India.

Falconpox

Falconpox can cause a variety of types of lesions, which can affect, for example, the eyelids, feet and the areas above and below the beak. It is a problem among captive falcons and is one of many types of avian pox or avipox diseases that together affect dozens of bird species across the world. Among the other forms are pigeonpox, turkeypox, starlingpox and canarypox. Avipox viruses are spread by mosquitoes and direct bird-to-bird contact.

Houbarapox

Houbarapox is, like falconpox, one of the many forms of avipox diseases. It exists in various forms, with a type that causes skin lesions being least likely to result in death. Other forms cause more severe lesions, including internal lesions, and are more likely to kill the bird, often because secondary infections develop. This summer the CVRL reported an outbreak of pox in houbaras after rains in spring led to an increase in mosquito numbers.

More from Con Coughlin
