Some UAE pupils yet to obtain negative PCR result can start school a day late

Pupils will need to show a negative nasal PCR or saliva test result taken within 96 hours before they can return to in-person classes on Sunday.

Some school pupils in the UAE who have been unable to obtain a negative PCR result in time for Sunday can return to school a day late, the UAE’s public schools regulator announced.

On Friday, the Emirates Schools Establishment sent out a notice advising parents not to send their children to school without the required negative result.

The announcement was made as testing centres across the Emirates experienced high volumes of traffic ahead of the back-to-school rush.

“Due to the high traffic at Covid-19 testing centres, and coinciding with the start of the academic year on Sunday August 29, the Emirates Schools Establishment announces to its students, who may not be able to obtain a negative PCR test result to return to school on Sunday, that they are allowed to return to school on Monday August 30, provided that they have a negative PCR test result," the Emirates Schools Establishment said on Twitter.

As per the new return to classroom rules across the country, pupils of all ages in some emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Ajman, must present a PCR test to their school ahead of the first day of term. The test must be taken no more than 96 hours before entering the campus.

In Abu Dhabi, the rule applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated pupils. The test will have to be retaken every 14 days in the first month of term.

In Dubai and Sharjah, the cities' dedicated education regulators said no pupils are required to be vaccinated to return to school and regular testing is not mandatory.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

