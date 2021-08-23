Dubai private schools given deadline to end all distance learning

Dubai schools will end all distance learning on October 3 - ensuring pupils will return to classrooms across the city. Shruti Jain / The National

Dubai's private schools will end all distance learning on October 3, after which pupils must return to classrooms.

The government set out a gradual return from the first day of term on August 29, in which children can return to classrooms or learn from home.

Five weeks into the term, in-person classes will be obligatory for all, Dubai Government Media Office said.

Officials said 96 per cent of Dubai's private school teachers were now vaccinated, and that 70 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 had received coronavirus shots.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year. pic.twitter.com/Korfh51yEe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

No pupils are required to be vaccinated to return to school and no regular testing is mandatory, the city's education regulator KHDA said. Social distancing of one metre is recommended, but not mandated.

Eligible school staff who do not wish to have the vaccine must submit a negative PCR test each week.

The education regulator said: "From the start of the academic year until September 30, parents will have the choice of distance learning or face-to-face learning for their children. From October 3, 2021, all teaching and learning at Dubai private schools will be face-to-face only.

"After this date, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by Dubai Health Authority.

"Class groups or grade/year levels may temporarily switch to distance learning if positive cases of Covid-19 are detected."

Provided they comply with health and safety protocols, the following activities may also resume:

- Swimming and sports lessons

- School trips, excursions and camps

- After-hours extra-curricular activities

- Performances, assemblies and other events at school or at an external venue

- Swimming and sports can go ahead. Changing rooms and sports areas will be sanitised after each group of pupils leave.

- Schools can run at full capacity, as long as they are ventilated and cleaned after journeys

"We continue to live in uncertain times, and the relaxation in restrictions is a privilege," KHDA said.

"To continue to enjoy these freedoms throughout the academic years it is crucial that students, parents and school staff fully comply with the protocols at all times."

The decision is expected to be welcomed by the city's schools, which have sought to return to in-person learning. At the end of last term, just 52 per cent of pupils were in classrooms, with the remainder opting to study from home.

Fiona Cottam, principal of Hartland International School in Dubai, said in res: "After a year of necessary restrictions I can already hear the shouts of joy as swimming, school productions, trips and visits can resume.

"Of course we know that we must continue with safety protocols but ensuring that all children are in school in the safety of the environments that our schools all work so hard to provide is the sensible and logical next step on our road to some greater normality."

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

