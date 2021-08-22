Back to school UAE: here are the answers to some frequently asked questions

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UAE are set to begin the new school year on August 29, and with new Covid-19 rules in place, parents and teachers need to know what is required before the first day of term.

Here we answer some FAQs to make the transition back to school as stress-free as possible.

Who needs to be vaccinated to go back to school?

Many children aged 16 and over, as well as all school staff and teachers, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to school after the summer, the Ministry of Education says.

They are required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 shot to enter schools in all emirates apart from Dubai, unless they have a verified exemption certificate.

Children aged 3 to 15 do not have to be vaccinated to return to school.

Officials have urged pupils to sign up to be inoculated as soon as possible to avoid delays in returning to class.

If pupils aged 16 and over are not vaccinated, they must continue remote learning.

In Dubai, authorities do not require pupils to be vaccinated to attend school.

Who needs a green pass on Al Hosn app to return to school?

Pupils in the capital aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to enter their school and their status will be shown on Al Hosn app.

Private school pupils in Abu Dhabi who are aged 12 and over must take a PCR test every two weeks to return to school. This will activate the green pass on the Al Hosn app.

The rules have been included in a guide for parents issued by Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge, the emirate's private school regulator, before the new academic year begins.

Do children have to wear a face mask at school?

Children aged 6 and over must wear a mask at school, as well as in all public spaces. The rule also applies to adults.

Masks can be removed when a pupil sits down to eat, but must be kept on throughout classes.

Covid-19 safety measures remain in place at schools in the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

Who needs a PCR test to go back to school?

Private school pupils in Abu Dhabi aged 12 and over must take a PCR test every two weeks to return to school.

In Abu Dhabi, pupils aged 12 and over and school staff will also have to undergo PCR tests within 96 hours of returning from school holidays, including Eid, winter, summer and spring breaks.

In Dubai, all pupils must declare their recent travel history by completing the Dubai Health Authority form online.

Pupils who have returned from abroad also require a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours to return to the classroom.

If they do not have a negative test result, they will be required to do distance learning for 10 days from their arrival date.

Private school staff in Dubai who are eligible for a shot but choose not to be vaccinated need to take a PCR test every week.

In Sharjah, all school staff and pupils aged 12 and over must have a negative PCR test result to return, Sharjah Private Education Authority said.

Staff and teachers should have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine unless they have a medical condition that makes them exempt.

Those exempt from taking a shot will need a doctor’s report and must take a weekly PCR test.

Can parents refuse to send their children back to school?

Many schools are still offering remote learning for families who do not wish for their children to return to the classroom. Parents should check with schools to find out whether this is an option for them.

If a school is not offering online lessons, or a child does not qualify to continue distance learning, they need to attend school in person.

Is it safe to send kids back to school?

Yes. It is safe to send children back to school as long as parents, pupils, teachers and school staff adhere to the safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The number of new daily cases is at the lowest level since December 2020.

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Uefa Nations League: How it Works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto's Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

