Back to school: Sharjah sets Covid-19 safety guidelines for new academic year

Diana Parva, a French teacher, talks to the class of grade 11 at Victoria English School in Sharjah. Pawan Singh / The National

Authorities in Sharjah on Tuesday issued Covid-19 safety guidelines for private schools before the new academic year begins on August 29.

All school staff and pupils aged 12 and above must have a negative PCR test to return, Sharjah Private Education Authority said.

Staff and teachers should have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine but can be exempt if they have a medical condition.

Exemptions will need a doctor’s report and must take a weekly PCR test.

New employees who are coming from outside the country and are unvaccinated will be allowed on campus for two months during which they should get inoculated. Until then, they will need to take a PCR test every week.

Pupils do not need to be vaccinated to return to school but authorities urged children to take the injection to help control the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE listed seven categories of people who are exempt from vaccination.

These include:

Covid-19 patients

Participants in clinical trials

Pregnant women

Those who have received the vaccine outside the country

Anyone who has shown severe sensitivity to vaccines in the past or from any of the components of the vaccines

Patients with a disease that may conflict with the vaccine. Such people will be given an exemption after a medical evaluation

Those who have been infected with the virus and recovered.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The 15 players selected Muzzamil Afridi, Rahman Gul, Rizwan Haider (Dezo Devils); Shahbaz Ahmed, Suneth Sampath (Glory Gladiators); Waqas Gohar, Jamshaid Butt, Shadab Ahamed (Ganga Fighters); Ali Abid, Ayaz Butt, Ghulam Farid, JD Mahesh Kumara (Hiranni Heros); Inam Faried, Mausif Khan, Ashok Kumar (Texas Titans

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score): Manchester City (0) v Tottenham Hotspur (1), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

