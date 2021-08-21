Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest daily cases of 2021

The UAE reported 1,066 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The UAE has reported 1,066 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since the beginning of the year.

The figures on Saturday were released after 301,430 PCR tests were carried out in the emirates.

On Friday, 1,070 Covid-19 cases were reported in the UAE.

The daily caseload brings the total number of infections to 708,302.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Residents receive Covid-19 vaccinations at the Seha Drive-Through Service Centre at the Corniche Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced four deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,018.

Another 1,633 people beat the virus and the total number of recoveries reached 689,277.

Meanwhile, rules in Abu Dhabi regarding access to public places came into effect on Friday.

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit most venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

The Covid-19 safety regulations are designed to curb the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

Result Tottenhan Hotspur 2 Roma 3

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Sugary teas and iced coffees The tax authority is yet to release a list of the taxed products, but it appears likely that sugary iced teas and cold coffees will be hit. For instance, the non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Cold coffee brands are likely to be hit too. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

