Caution and some congestion on day one of Abu Dhabi's 'green pass' entry rules

The UAE's Al Hosn app will act as a health pass to secure entry to public places in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Khushnam Bhandari / The National

Residents and visitors were adjusting on Friday to Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 entry rules.

Some trying to access malls in the capital were taken by surprise by the new regulations, while others had rushed to get inoculated before the rules came into force.

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit most venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

Al Hosn, the UAE's testing and vaccination app, will act as the pass to secure entry.

Mona Ismail, a 34-year-old teacher from Egypt, seemed to be surprised when asked to present her Al Hosn app at Khalifiyah Mall in the capital.

Signage outside Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi stipulating people must show proof of vaccination to enter. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

"Oh I forgot today this kicks off," she told the security guard as she fidgeted with her phone to present her status.

"I took the vaccine in January and just took the third booster shot recently after returning from holiday," she told The National.

"I wasn't worried about the new procedure because I get tested regularly, almost every 10 days, so I knew it wouldn't affect me."

She said testing every 10 days was a requirement by the school she works for.

"And now I am voluntarily getting tested frequently to keep safe and responsible, the government is spending lots of efforts to keep us safe so we might as [well] play our part."

By close to 11am, a handful of shoppers were unable to access the mall because they had either forgotten their pass or couldn't present proof of vaccination.

"Of course we expect to have some congestion at the entrance as we check everybody's pass and deny some entry, but we've had plenty of experience with those procedures over the past months," said Mohammed Zakka, head of operations at the mall.

The mall experienced a drop in footfall when the green pass was introduced in June but the system was paused before Friday's rules came into effect. Ahead of the rules coming into force, authorities launched a widespread media campaign informing everyone of the requirements.

The UAE has delivered one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns and has been encouraging everyone to come forward for their free shot.

All malls in the city check visitors' temperatures using thermal cameras and Covid-19 face detection scanners.

"We have not received any instructions to stop using the Covid-19 face detection scan," said Mr Zakka.

"So now any visitor has to go through three check points: the thermal scan, face scan and present the Al Hosn app."

He said they've had a number of Covid-19 cases detected through the face scan since it was introduced a few months ago.

Basel Kurdi, who runs a balloon business at the mall, said he got his vaccine before the rules came into force.

"I was also away on holiday in Syria and waited till the last minute to get vaccinated," said the 23 year old.

He runs the business with his brother and said while sales had been down since the pandemic, they still felt lucky to have the business.

"We are grateful that we still have work and business is running, better than having nothing at all."