Two accused of stabbing man in Al Quoz area

Dubai Criminal Court hears victim was stabbed when he refused to pay protection money

Two suspected gang members have been accused of attempted murder after attacking two men in Al Quoz area in January. AFP
Two suspected gang members have been accused of attempted murder after attacking two men in Al Quoz area in January. AFP

Two men have been accused of stabbing another man after he refused to pay them protection money.

Dubai Criminal Court was told the men from Pakistan demanded that their victim pay them Dh5,000 ($1,360) in exchange for being allowed to live in the area.

The incident occurred on January 16 this year.

The accused were charged with attempted murder. They denied the charges in court.

“Two days before the attack, they ordered me to pay Dh5,000 because I was allowed to live in an area dominated by the gang that they are members of,” the victim, 21, told police.

Read More

The busy Naif market district of Deira. Pawan Singh / The NationalDubai Police officers tackle armed man after fatal stabbing in street

UAE police haul murder suspects off plane minutes before take-off from Dubai airport

Dubai court documents reveal chilling details of Arabian Ranches double murder

“They said it's the tax I must pay for living in Al Quoz.”

The victim, also from Pakistan, said he was standing outside a supermarket in the area when then men approached him and asked why he had not paid the money.

They were reportedly accompanied by a number of other men and they splashed hot tea on the victim before beating him up.

“I was shoved and dragged by my trousers, and when I fell, they stabbed me in the neck, chest and other parts of my body,” the victim said.

A man leaving a nearby building witnessed the assault and rushed to help, but he was stabbed as well, judges were told.

“The way I saw it, they were intending to end his life and I rushed to help, but they attacked me as well,” said the worker, 43, also from Pakistan.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 7.

Updated: June 23, 2021 11:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Saka 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read