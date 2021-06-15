Delhi customs arrest smugglers after heroin stashed in shampoo bottles on Dubai flight

Two people were arrested after a bid to smuggle heroin into India from Dubai was foiled by customs officials.

Delhi Airport authorities stopped two Afghan citizens on June 4 who were carrying 19.48kg of the drug in shampoo and hair colouring products.

The passengers travelled on flight EK516 from Dubai to Delhi and were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Delhi Airport Customs intercepted 2 Afghan national on 04/06/21 who arrived by Flight EK516 from Dubai & recovered 19.48 kg of black viscous liquid substance appearing to be Heroin, concealed inside Shampoo & Hair Color bottles. Pax(s) were arrested under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/8laoGPfc2B — Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) June 6, 2021

The black viscous liquid made to look like regular shampoo was concealed inside about 50 plastic bottles.

Officials posted a video online showing how the substance was checked in an airport trace portal machine and the drugs discovered.

The recovery is the latest in a string of successful efforts to combat the global drugs trade.

In April, drugs worth $121 million (Dh446m) were seized in the Middle East and North Africa by Interpol under operation Lionfish.

Busts involved 41 law enforcement agencies with 287 arrests made.

Customs officials remain on high alert in order to thwart attempts to conceal illicit items by smugglers.

Last month, The National revealed how authorities in Chennai, India, intercepted 2.5kg of gold granules hidden in four containers of instant orange drink Tang.

The haul was worth an estimated Dh600,000 and arrived in a postal parcel delivered on air freight.

On the same day, Chennai customs recovered bundles of gold paste worth an estimated Dh200,000.

The package was concealed in the underwear of a passenger arriving on an Air India morning flight from Dubai.

Just 24 hours earlier, the same customs authority found 251 grams of gold with a value of around Dh60,000 hidden in a vacuum cleaner.

A passenger had taken the appliance on a flight from Dubai in the hope of evading import duties.

Gold smugglers caught out: