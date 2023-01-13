Dubai Police tip-off led to Canada's record 2.5 tonne opium seizure worth $37m

Dubai Police on Friday gave details of their role in helping Canada make its largest-ever opium seizure.

Canadian authorities in December announced that they had apprehended nearly 2.5 tonnes of opium, worth an estimated 50 million Canadian dollars ($37 million), in the western port city of Vancouver.

Dubai Police said the record drug haul is part of their ongoing collaboration with Canadian authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Will Ng said the joint investigation “has undoubtedly put a dent in organised crime”.

Dubai Police had alerted their Canadian counterparts with a reliable security tip-off about 19 shipping containers headed to Canada that were suspected of containing drugs.

The information included the route through five countries to their final destination.

Using detection tools, including X-ray technology, Canadian officials discovered irregularities in shipping pallets used to conceal the haul. Dubai Police

Dubai Police stayed in constant contact with the Canadian authorities and tracked the shipment's itinerary for nearly 73 days until it arrived at Vancouver, said officials.

On October 25, the Canada Border Services Agency examined goods within the 19 suspected marine containers.

Using detection tools, including X-ray technology, officers discovered irregularities in the shipping pallets that were part of deep concealment method, said officials.

Further physical examination revealed approximately 2,486 kilograms of opium within 247 shipping pallets.

Will Ng, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, thanked the General Department of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police for its contribution to the operation.

“The joint investigation contributed to keeping nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium with an estimated street value of over 50 million Canadian dollars from entering the province of British Columbia,” he said.

“This significant drug seizure has undoubtedly put a dent in organised crime.”