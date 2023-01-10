Dubai Police confiscate 90 cars after drivers pull illegal stunts in heavy rain

Dubai Police confiscated 90 vehicles after drivers pulled dangerous stunts in heavy rain on Saturday.

The offenders were caught as police patrolled the Al Ruwya area near Dragon Mart, said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department, on Tuesday.

“They were dangerously performing stunts last weekend," he said. "Ninety cars were seized, and drivers have been referred for legal action.”

The motorists were fined, but Maj Gen Al Mazroui did not say how much each had to pay.

Cars were seized for performing dangerous stunts. Photo: Dubai Police

According to traffic laws, motorists who are caught driving recklessly and performing stunts are fined Dh2,000 and 23 black points are put on their driving licence.

Their vehicles are impounded for 60 days.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui warned motorists against performing stunts such as drifting on the roads.

“We will stand against people who drive their vehicles recklessly and endanger the lives of other road users or damage properties,” he said.

“They will be stopped, their vehicles will be impounded, and they will be referred for further punishment.”