Man arrested in Dubai over alleged Botox treatments at homes without licence

A man in Dubai has been arrested and appeared in court after allegedly performing Botox treatments at people's homes without a medical licence.

The Dubai Health Authority tipped-off police about the man, who worked as an investor in a medical consultancy company and provided cosmetic treatments in Deira.

Police rented an apartment in the area and a woman officer posed as a customer and booked an appointment with the man, said Haifa Al Marzouqi, a senior prosecutor at Deira Prosecution on Tuesday.

“The operation was carried out in collaboration with the inspection department at DHA," he said.

The man arrived carrying medical appliances in a bag. The woman told him that she needed fillers and cream treatment to remove wrinkles.

“He examined the woman’s face and told her that she needed a Botox injection in the forehead and asked for Dh4,700 [$1,280] for his service,” Mr Al Marzouqi said.

He started to anaesthetise the facial area and prepared a Botox injection before police intervened.

The man was charged with practising medicine without a licence and obtaining tools and medical kits without permission.

He was referred to the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours and a date for a first hearing is due to be set.

Dubai Public Prosecution has called upon the public to contact only verified and trusted clinics or doctors for cosmetic procedures.

“The defendant was endangering the lives of others by practising cosmetic surgery without a licence and offering consultations, as well as obtaining medical tools and injections without permission,” Mr Al Marzouqi said.