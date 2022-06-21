Emirati driver electronically tagged and given community service

A court in Umm Al Quwain has ordered an Emirati teenager to be fitted with an electronic tag for a month to ensure he does not leave his house after 10pm.

The boy, 18, was caught in the emirate's Al Salamah area driving recklessly and performing dangerous stunts that threatened the safety of others, the court was told.

The teen must also complete community service, which will be decided by authorities.

He was caught when his car got stuck in sand. He was taken into custody pending trial.

Last month, at Umm Al Quwain Traffic Court, he denied the charges.

Prosecutors told the court the teen was performing stunts on the street before he drove into sand, where his car got stuck.

They submitted reports and pictures that showed traces of his car on the road.

Judges also sentenced him to a suspended one month in jail.

In its ruling, the court said it believes the boy will not repeat this offence.

Offenders put to work

In 2016, an amendment made to the penal code’s Article 369 introduced house arrest, which can be e-tracked as another alternative to serving time in jail for minor crimes.

Community service was introduced in 2017 and allows judges to choose from a list of 19 categories of community service work.

It can range from working at mosques and petrol stations to sweeping the streets.

During the pandemic, offenders were also sent to work at hospitals and Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres.

In February 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered a group of men arrested for reckless driving to clean the city’s streets for four hours a day for 30 days.

In July 2021, five men were sentenced to sweep the streets of Abu Dhabi as punishment for reckless driving.

The motorists were given community service orders, along with Dh50,000 in fines.

Community service is only for minor offences and can range from seven days to three months.

